Viral video shows English bulldog refusing to give up knife

Fendi, an English bulldog living in Los Angeles, has taken the internet by storm after video was posted to social media of her refusing to drop a kitchen knife from her mouth.

The video, filmed by Maria De La Rosa Feb. 23 and shared to Storyful, shows Fendi with a knife held in her jaw as she runs around the house and growls at De La Rosa while she desperately pleads with the pet to drop it.

Fendi eventually lost her grip on the knife and De La Rosa quickly pulled it away as soon as it hit the floor.

De La Rosa says Fendi is like "a little person" that is usually well-behaved and has never acted the way shown in the viral video before.

"She's been on a diet for a week, and isn't taking it lightly," De La Rosa's TikTok caption of the video states. The dog appears to be her mother's, and is now an internet sensation celebrity with the video having more than 11 million views as of Thursday.

A dog trainer told Newsweek the best way to get something back from a dog is to avoid chasing them.