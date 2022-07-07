Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Published

Montana's Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun Road opening delayed due to weather

Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road has only opened after July Fourth 5 times

Associated Press
Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road could have its latest opening since it was constructed in 1933 as crews continue to clear deep snows from the popular and scenic highway.

Park officials said the road will be passable no earlier than July 13 and possibly later.

The road has opened after July 4 only five times in park history including this year, the Flathead Beacon reports.

Going-to-the-Sun Road could have its latest opening since it was constructed this year.

Cooler temperatures and heavy snows — including up to 2 feet on June 17 — have hampered efforts to clear the road.

Hikers and bikers are able to use the closed road when avalanche conditions allow. In 2021, a late-spring avalanche blocked Going-to-the-Sun Road and trapped a group of bikers, forcing some to be rescued.