Mohamed Soliman allegedly planned Molotov cocktail attack after gun purchase denial: docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of bombing a gathering of pro-Israel demonstrators said he turned to improvised explosive devices after being denied the purchase of a firearm due to his immigration status.

According to an affidavit filed by the Boulder Police Department, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman told detectives that he had taken a concealed carry class in preparation to buy a firearm but was ultimately blocked from completing the purchase because he is not a U.S. citizen.

"He said that he had previously tried to purchase a firearm, but resorted to the Molotov cocktails when he could not purchase a gun because he was not a legal citizen," acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for the District of Colorado said in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

With access to guns restricted, the Egyptian national revealed to authorities that he turned to YouTube to learn how to construct homemade firebombs.

BOULDER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TERROR SUSPECT’S ’POSSIBLE RADICALIZATION’ PROBED BY AUTHORITIES: RETIRED FBI AGENT

Soliman allegedly created 18 Molotov cocktails before driving to Boulder on Sunday, June 1 and prepared for the peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators to arrive for the "Run For Their Lives," in support of the Israeli hostages. Soliman is accused of throwing two incendiary devices at the crowd.

Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said they have identified four additional victims – bringing the total to 12. None of the victims have died.

"We're going to continue to encourage victims and witnesses to come forward and contact law enforcement," Dougherty said in the Monday news conference. "But we now have 12 victims. And later this week, we'll be filing formal charges against him."

Authorities said all but two victims have been released from area hospitals. They did not note the severity of the injuries from the attack.

READ THE AFFIDAVIT: APP USERS, CLICK HERE

Victims and witnesses observed Soliman throw what appeared to be a glass bottle, which burst upon impact, creating large flames, the affidavit said. He also allegedly used a commercial weed sprayer as a "makeshift blowtorch."

According to the affidavit, authorities discovered multiple glass bottles containing liquid, a lighter, rags, an insecticide sprayer, and an AR-style rifle BB gun in Soliman's 2015 silver Toyota Prius.

Along with the materials, authorities also found a Quran and paperwork with the words, "Israel," "Palestine" and "USAID."

FBI RAIDS HOME OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT ACCUSED OF FIREBOMBING PRO-ISRAEL RALLY IN BOULDER

In his interview with law enforcement, Soliman said he bore no remorse for his actions and reiterated his intent to carry them out again if given the opportunity.

The affidavit noted that Soliman left behind an iPhone and a journal at his Colorado Springs home, detailing his motivations and preparations for the attack.

Now facing a litany of charges – including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and possession of incendiary devices – Soliman is being held on a $10 million bond.

Dougherty outlined the severe potential penalties facing Soliman if convicted on all charges related to the June 1 attack. He faces 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder – eight for attempted murder with intent and deliberation, and eight for attempted murder with extreme indifference.

If convicted and the sentences are ordered to run consecutively, he could face a maximum of 384 years in state prison for those charges alone. In addition, Soliman is charged with two counts of use of an incendiary device, which could add up to 48 years if served consecutively.

He also faces 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device, carrying a potential additional 192 years. In total, the maximum possible sentence could reach 624 years if all convictions are handed down and run consecutively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with charges on the state level, he has also been federally charged with a hate crime involving actual or perceived race, religion or national origin.

"No one should ever be subjected to violence of any kind. But our laws recognize that such violence is particularly pernicious when someone is targeted because of their race, their religion, or their national origin," Grewell said. "According to our complaint and the charges brought by D.A. Dougherty's office, Mr. Soliman stated that he had been planning this attack for a year, and he acted because he hated what he called the ‘Zionist group.’"

His next court appearance, for filing charges, will be Thursday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.