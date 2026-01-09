Street takeovers and traffic control by agitators in Minnesota cross legal lines, retired detective says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Agitators directing traffic and impeding law enforcement activity in Minnesota are drawing sharp criticism from a former police official, who warns the scenes signal a dangerous normalization of obstruction that threatens public safety and the rule of law.

Retired NYPD detective and adjunct professor Mike Alcazar told Fox News Digital the behavior would never have been tolerated during his career, calling the lack of intervention a clear departure from long-standing enforcement standards.

"It would have been shut down immediately. It never would have happened," Alcazar said.

Drawing on decades of experience policing large-scale demonstrations in New York City, Alcazar said protesters were historically permitted to exercise their First Amendment rights, but only within clearly enforced boundaries intended to prevent disorder and violence.

He said civilians were not allowed to take over roadways, direct traffic or block pedestrian access, and officers routinely used barriers, separation tactics and a visible uniformed presence to maintain control.

"You cannot take over a roadway. That is not part of your right to protest," Alcazar said. "That’s where we draw the line."

Alcazar said those lines now appear increasingly blurred, allowing demonstrations to drift into obstruction. When enforcement standards are not clearly maintained, he said, agitators exploit the absence of consequences — surrounding officers, escalating confrontations and introducing items that can be used as weapons, such as wooden poles.

According to Alcazar, the risks intensify when federal agents are operating without visible local law enforcement support. Immigration enforcement operations, he said, are not designed to manage hostile civilian crowds and instead rely on local departments to secure scenes and prevent interference.

"ICE agents are trained for enforcement operations — not crowd control," Alcazar said. "When local police pull back, you’re leaving federal agents exposed."

Those risks were visible on the ground. Fox News correspondent Matt Finn captured a tense moment in downtown Minneapolis when a resident used a vehicle to briefly block Border Patrol agents during an active enforcement operation, forcing agents to order the driver to move. Finn reported that Border Patrol units often avoid remaining in one location for extended periods because agitators frequently attempt to surround or impede them, making even brief delays a safety risk.

Tensions escalated in Minneapolis after a fatal shooting Wednesday during a federal immigration enforcement operation, when 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Federal officials said Good attempted to drive her vehicle toward agents during the encounter, a claim disputed by family members and some local leaders. The shooting led to agitators taking to the streets and heightened scrutiny of federal enforcement activity in the city, contributing to repeated confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

City officials, however, said recent demonstrations have largely remained peaceful and that steps are being taken to ensure public safety.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department said lawful assemblies had been peaceful and comparable to other small- and large-scale demonstrations that regularly occur in the city. Police emphasized that keeping streets clear is critical to protecting lives, property and first responders.

The city said it was removing barriers blocking streets near the site of Wednesday’s shooting to ensure emergency access.

Minneapolis Fire Department Interim Chief Melanie Rucker warned that blocked streets can delay emergency response and endanger lives.

"Safety has to come first — every second matters when lives are on the line," Rucker said, noting crews recently responded to a three-alarm fire just blocks from the area. "When streets are blocked, it slows our response and puts both residents and emergency responders at risk."

City officials said residents have raised concerns about neighborhood access, with multiple 311 calls requesting barrier removal. While memorials created by community members will remain intact, the city said surrounding streets must stay clear to ensure emergency access.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has sharply criticized the presence and actions of federal immigration agents following the shooting, telling ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis" and rejecting the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the incident. Frey said the city does not want federal agents there, arguing their presence has contributed to chaos and undermined public safety.

Additional concerns were raised by Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, who told Fox News Digital his firm declined to participate in Minneapolis demonstrations because many crossed into illegal activity, including blocking streets and obstructing federal law enforcement.

Swart said mixing peaceful protesters with individuals engaging in obstruction creates serious safety risks, as officers cannot easily distinguish between lawful demonstrators and agitators.

"When you’re blocking streets, clashing with law enforcement, and obstructing federal agents, those are illegal protests," Swart said. "Law enforcement can’t easily distinguish between peaceful protesters and people creating those obstructions."

Swart rejected claims that blocking roadways or restricting law enforcement movement constitutes "nonviolent resistance," warning that preventing federal agents from moving freely puts officers, protesters and emergency responders in danger.

He added that such tactics are often counterproductive, saying efforts to obstruct ICE operations are more likely to trigger an increased federal presence rather than deter enforcement.

Mark Ross, president of the St. Paul Police Federation, also weighed in, sharply criticizing local political leadership and the impact of so-called separation ordinances on public safety.

Ross said city leaders have conflated routine crowd control support with "working with ICE," despite local police departments having no role in federal immigration enforcement.

"As far as I’m concerned, these mayors and councils have some blood on their hands and bear some responsibility," Ross said.

Ross argued that allowing local police to provide basic crowd control — rather than restricting coordination — could have reduced risks during recent confrontations. He said police assistance focused solely on keeping crowds from interfering with federal agents might have prevented dangerous escalation.

Ross added that his department has repeatedly offered help limited to crowd management, not deportations or federal enforcement duties, to ensure the safety of both agents and demonstrators.

Alcazar said the unrest underscores the danger of leaving federal agents to operate amid disorder without local law enforcement support, warning that the absence of a visible police presence increases the risk of escalation and injury for officers and civilians alike.

"It’s a recipe for disaster," he said. "That’s how civilians get hurt, officers get hurt and situations spiral out of control."

Alcazar warned that allowing obstruction to go unchecked sends a dangerous signal that enforcement standards no longer apply.

"Once civilians start controlling the streets, police lose control of the streets," Alcazar said. "When people don’t know where the limits are, they’re going to take advantage."

