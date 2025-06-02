FBI raids home of illegal immigrant suspect accused of firebombing pro-Israel rally in Boulder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video shows the FBI's early Monday morning raid on the home of the man suspected of firebombing pro-Israel demonstrators outside of Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamed Soliman, 45, an Egyptian national living in the United States illegally after overstaying a work visa, allegedly used homemade incendiary devices, including a makeshift flamethrower, in the attack.

"Like any investigation, but especially a terror investigation, you're looking to see if there are other actors, other co-conspirators, or [to] make sure that it is a lone wolf who acted out on his own with no particular orders, no particular direction," retired FBI supervisory special agent Scott Duffey told Fox News Digital.

The demonstrators were advocating for the release of Israeli hostages from the clutches of Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Sunday afternoon when the firebombing took place.

Eight people, ages 52 to 88, were injured in the attack, according to the FBI. One person is in critical condition. Soliman yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

"First and foremost, they want to know what type of neighbor he is. Is he a quiet guy? Has he been loud and boisterous?" Duffey asked. "Do you hear him spouting off against, in this particular case, the Jewish people [or] against the state of Israel? They're also looking for, ‘Hey, have you seen him with anybody? Are there people who come and go on a regular basis that caught your attention? And whether you thought it was suspicious or not, any out-of-state plates?'"

An arrest affidavit for Soliman says he lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his wife and five children.

The affidavit indicates that Soliman left an iPhone in a desk drawer in his home with messages for his family. He also left a journal of a similar nature behind.

Soliman was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent; murder in the first degree – extreme indifference; crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; first-degree assault – non-family; first-degree assault – heat of passion; criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during felony.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Sunday night and is being held on a $10 million bond.

"I think everybody just needs to be on guard because we are seeing an escalation of violence," Duffey said.

Soliman initially came to the United States on Aug. 27, 2022 on a non-immigrant visa. He was authorized to stay in the country until Feb. 2, 2023, but never left. On Sept. 9, 2022, he filed a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He was granted a work permit on March 29, 2023, which was valid through March of this year.

He remained in the country after that permit expired.

