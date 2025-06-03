Timeline exposes Boulder suspect's movements before allegedly carrying out firebomb attack on pro-Israel group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials allege Mohamed Sabry Soliman targeted a peaceful pro-Israel protest on Sunday in what is being described as a terror attack that left 12 people injured.

Soliman's journey to the United States began in August 2022 when he arrived in the country on a B1/B2 visa and was supposed to leave in February 2023, but the Biden administration gave him work authorization through March 2025, two months before he was accused of injuring 12 people at a pro-Israel peaceful protest in Boulder, Colorado.

Soliman allegedly told federal and local law enforcement officials that he targeted a "Zionist group" that gathered in Boulder because he wanted to stop them from taking over "our land," which he said is "Palestine." Soliman allegedly told law enforcement that he had been planning the attack for a year, waiting until after his daughter graduated to carry it out.

Here's a timeline of Soliman's journey to the United States:

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT SHOWED SIGNS OF GROWING ‘LONE-WOLF’ RADICALIZATION, SAYS FORMER FBI SUPERVISOR

- Aug. 27, 2022: Flew into Los Angeles International Airport

Soliman flew into Los Angeles International Airport on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa on Aug. 27, 2022, sources told Fox News.

- Sept. 29, 2022: Soliman made a claim through USCIS

Sources told Fox News that Soliman made some kind of claim through United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which was possibly for asylum.

- Feb. 26, 2023: Date Soliman was authorized to stay in U.S. until

Sources told Fox News that Soliman's B1/B2 visa was set to expire on Feb. 26, 2023, but he didn't leave the country.

BOULDER SUSPECT SPENT A YEAR PLANNING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON PRO-ISRAEL MARCH: DOCS

- March 29, 2023: USCIS gave Soliman work authorization

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services gave Soliman work authorization on March 29, 2023, which was valid for around two years, sources said.

- Spring 2023: Soliman begins driving for Uber

Soliman began driving for Uber in the spring of 2023, a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital. Uber said Soliman met all requirements to drive for the company, which include passing a criminal and driving history background check, holding a valid Social Security number and providing a photo ID.

One of Soliman's neighbors told Fox News Digital that Soliman was "not home that often" because he was "working really hard."

- May 2023: Soliman began working at Veros Health

A Veros health spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Soliman began working at the company in its accounting department.

"He was hired in our accounting department. He went through a hiring process with ADP, our employer [Professional Employer Organization]. At the time of hire, he was confirmed to have a valid work visa, which was noted to expire in March 2025," the spokesperson said.

- August 2023: Soliman stopped working at Veros Health

Soliman's employment with Veros Health ended in August 2023, according to a company spokesperson.

"We can confirm that Mohamed Soliman worked with Veros from May 2023 to August 2023," the spokesperson said.

- March 2025: Soliman's work authorization in the United States ended

Soliman's work authorization ended in March 2025 after it was granted under the Biden administration in March 2023, sources said.

- June 1, 2025: Soliman accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel group

Soliman was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the pro-Israel group "Run for Their Lives" as they were protesting for the release of Hamas' hostages. Twelve people were injured.

Soliman was charged with first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies, and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony.

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam told Fox News Digital he's concerned the Biden administration didn't do a good enough job at vetting Soliman when he first came to the United States.

"When we look at the border and how open the border was for over four years, literally wide open," Gilliam said. "The problem with individuals like this guy…is that they are presenting themselves as activists. They're presenting themselves as altruistic and acting out for a cause for the greater good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gilliam said it's likely Soliman has harbored "hatred" for a period of time, but chose to act out on it now.

"He came from an area where the hate is taught his entire life, of America, of Israel," Gilliam said. "He planned the event for a year, but he already had the hatred inside of him. So you're just seeing them act out on something that is already inside of them."

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca, Audrey Conklin and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.