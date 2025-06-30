Boulder terror attack: Colorado woman, 82, injured by Molotov cocktail dies, charges upgraded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado prosecutors on Monday upgraded the charges against the alleged Boulder terror suspect following the death of an 82-year-old woman who was injured by Molotov cocktails in the June 1 attack.

The woman was identified in court documents as Karen Diamond. The Boulder County District Attorney's Office said she "died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack."

"I am devastated to hear of Karen Diamond’s passing," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement on Monday. "This loss is deeply felt by the Boulder community and our entire state, particularly within our strong Jewish community. My heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her."

Mohamed Sabry Soliman — a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Egypt — was indicted last week on 12 federal hate crime counts in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder. He is accused of trying to kill the eight people who were hurt when he threw Molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid that are ignited — as well as other people nearby.

Soliman’s attorney, David Kraut, entered the not guilty plea on Soliman’s behalf during a hearing Friday. Soliman was being represented by public defenders who do not comment on their cases to news media.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly demonstration on Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall calling for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages taken by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. He allegedly threw just two of his over two dozen Molotov cocktails while yelling, "Free Palestine."

Soliman, who is also being prosecuted in state court, allegedly told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a "legal citizen."

In court documents on Monday, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said it was upgrading two counts to first-degree murder in connection with Diamond's death, as well as adding 66 new charges after more victims were identified.

The district attorney's office said the new counts are related to 14 additional victims who have now been identified through the ongoing investigation.

The amended complaint names a total of 29 victims in the attack. Of the 29 victims, 13 suffered physical injury during the attack, according to the district attorney's office.

The complaint now contains two counts of first-degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device and one count of animal cruelty.

The district attorney's office said the additional charges are being filed after consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Boulder Police Department.

"This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time."

"Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community," he added. "Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack."

