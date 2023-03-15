Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Mistrial declared in off-duty Pittsburgh officer's killing

A prosecution witness mentioned she had known the defendant since he was 'released from prison'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mistrial has been declared in the western Pennsylvania trial of a man charged in the death of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed in a street confrontation more than 3 1/2 years ago.

TRIAL BEGINS FOR OFF-DUTY PITTSBURGH COP'S ALLEGED KILLER

A mistrial was declared Wednesday over a witness' potential conflict of interest in the murder trial of Christian Bey (left)

A mistrial was declared Wednesday over a witness' potential conflict of interest in the murder trial of Christian Bey (left) (Allegheny County/Point Park University Police Department)

Attorneys for 34-year-old defendant Christian Bey sought and were granted a mistrial ruling by an Allegheny County judge Wednesday after a prosecution witness mentioned that she had known the defendant since he moved into the neighborhood after having been "released from prison."

PENNSYLVANIA DA'S OFFICE NO LONGER SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR ALLEGED COP KILLER: REPORTS

Bey is charged with homicide in the July 2019 shooting that killed 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall after an apparent dispute at a Homewood block party. No date has yet been set for a retrial, which must take place within 120 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A prosecutor told jurors in her opening statement Tuesday that DNA on the murder weapon matched that of the defendant, the Tribune-Review reported. Defense attorney Carmen Robinson, however, said the case was about "a rush to judgment and a biased investigation." Prosecutors last month notified the court that they no longer intended to seek the death penalty if the defendant is convicted of first-degree murder.