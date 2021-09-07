Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Missouri woman admits to slitting throat of boy, 6, police say

The child survived but sustained muscle damage

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Missouri woman allegedly admitted to slitting the throat of a 6-year-old boy last month, authorities said. 

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, called the St. Charles police just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 to report having killed a young boy, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday. 

"I slit his throat," she said, according to court documents. "I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. … I did it."

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, allegedly admitted to slitting the throat of a 6-year-old boy. 

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, allegedly admitted to slitting the throat of a 6-year-old boy.  (St. Charles County jail)

Jacquemin is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

She allegedly told a responding officer that "I just wanted him to rest in peace." Her relationship with the child was not specified. 

The boy survived but sustained an eight-inch laceration to the neck that caused muscle damage and would require surgery. 

Authorities did not say where the attack occurred. Investigators found a drop of blood on the floor of a hallway between the kitchen and the boy's bedroom, prosecutors said. Several knives and a razor were also found, but no blood was on them. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacquemin is being held in the St. Charles County jail on a $2 million bond. 

Your Money