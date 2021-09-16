22-year-old Missouri officer still in training shot and killed by suspect

A 22-year-old Missouri police officer who was still in training died after a man who was wanted by authorities shot him.

"It’s always been a really good, tight-knit community – for the most part – in neighborhoods," Connie Donahoo, who lives nearby where the shooting took place in Independence, Missouri, told KCTV. "But, it just seems like everything is out of control now. Everybody’s scared. Everybody’s on edge. And, we just want peace and quiet in our city."

Police were called to a residence at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a tip that a wanted man was in the area. Officers reportedly came across a male suspect who opened fire on authorities.

DAYTONA BEACH POLICE OFFICER JASON RAYNOR HONORED AT FUNERAL 2 MONTHS AFTER SHOOTING

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and subsequently taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He died later Wednesday evening following the shooting.

Police identified the shooter as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison of Gladstone, Missouri, who was shot and killed by another police officer when he opened fire on Madrid-Evans.

The Missouri Department of Corrections list Harrison as wanted and " out of custody ," but did not provide additional details on Harrison’s arrest record. The department did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for additional comment on Harrison.

Harrison was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2011 to one count of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle at a person or into a motor vehicle or inhabited structure, according to court records. It is not clear why he was released from the Jackson County jail.

HUSBAND OF ONLY FEMALE NYPD OFFICER KILLED ON 9/11 RIPS DEMOCRATS' 'DEFUND POLICE' RHETORIC

Madrid-Evans began his career at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, where he graduated in July, and was still completing his field training at the time of his death. Police said Madrid-Evans leaves behind a fiance.

"It is pretty somber right now, just kind of a state of shock really," police spokesman Jack Taylor said, according to ABC . "Just trying to process what happened yesterday and figure out what the next steps are."

Independence Police did not provide additional details on the death when reached for comment by Fox News.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, which they said could take weeks or even months to complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To think that things can’t be resolved peacefully, even if you had a warrant. Why can’t it be resolved peacefully? Officers are trained to do their best, to resolve everything they can peacefully and it’s heartbreaking that violence of this nature could potentially take someone’s life, like this officer, and has taken on a life of another individual," said Sgt. Andy Bell with MSHP, according to KCTV.