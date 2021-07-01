Missouri, Kansas human trafficking operation nets 82 arrests, 31 rescued, including 4-year-old

A human trafficking investigation in Kansas and Missouri last month netted 82 arrests and the rescue of 31 victims of sexual exploitation, including a 4-year-old, officials said Tuesday.

The operation took place from June 17-26 in Wichita, Kan., Independence, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo., according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Of the 31 people rescued, 17 were adults and 14 were missing children.

The suspects arrested will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

A child sex ring was recently busted in California during a multi-agency operation, resulting in 21 arrests and the rescue of 10 women and girls in the Fresno area, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The suspects in that case will face multiple child exploitation-related charges.

Two of the men arrested for arranging to meet with a minor were found with illegal firearms, authorities said.