Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California child sex ring busted; 21 arrested: reports

10 women and girls were rescued in Operation Stolen Hearts

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A child sex ring in California was busted last week, leading to the arrests of 21 people and the rescue of 10 women and girls, according to reports.

The Fresno Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations for Operation Stolen Hearts, in a multi-day effort against child sex trafficking and exploitation in the area, FOX26 Fresno reported

CALFORNIA MAN SOUGHT IN PENNSYLVANIA ‘SO I RAPED YOU’ CASE FROM 2013

Detectives went undercover and used websites frequented by those looking to solicit sex with a minor to chat with adults, the Fresno Bee reported.

  • Image 1 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 2 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 3 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 4 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 5 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

Authorities made 10 felony arrests and cited 11 others for misdemeanors, according to the reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those arrested were booked on prostitution-related charges, including contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, aiding prostitution, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and solicitation of acts of prostitution.

  • Image 1 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 2 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 3 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 4 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

  • Image 5 of 5

      (Fresno Police Department)

Other charges included felony possession of a controlled substance with firearm and felony possession of firearm by felon or narcotic drug user.

Law enforcement partnered with Breaking the Chains, a local group that provides support services for victims of human trafficking, to help the 10 women and girls rescued in the operation, FOX26 reported.

Your Money