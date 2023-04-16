Expand / Collapse search
US
Mississippi man arrested after hiding gun in Taco Bell quesadilla: police

Devin P. Mitchell was also slapped with drug-related charges after police searched vehicle

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop after he attempted to hide a gun in a quesadilla from Taco Bell, according to police.

Devin P. Mitchell folded the gun into the quesadilla when police in Picayune stopped him and driver Olivia Neff for a traffic violation, local WLOX reported.

Officers reportedly saw Mitchell stuffing the handgun into a Taco Bell bag, prompting them to conduct a search of the vehicle, where they found the gun hidden in the Mexican meal.

RHODE ISLAND MAN TRIES TO SNEAK ‘ARTFULLY CONCEALED’ GUN PARTS IN PEANUT BUTTER JARS THROUGH TSA

Devin P. Mitchell folded the gun into the quesadilla when police in Picayune stopped him and his driver for a traffic violation. (Picayune Police Department)

Mitchell found himself slapped with other charges after police also recovered methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia during their search, according to authorities.

PARENTS OF MISSISSIPPI NEWBORN CHARGED WITH MURDER 30 YEARS AFTER BABY FOUND IN DUMPSTER

Police reportedly grew suspicious when they saw Mitchell stuffing a gun into a Taco Bell bag. (iStock)

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by a felon, and possession of paraphernalia.

Police also reportedly found distribution amounts of methamphetamine upon conducting a search of the vehicle. (homas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Neff was charged with disregarding a traffic device but was not taken into custody.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.