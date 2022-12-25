Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Rhode Island man tries to sneak 'artfully concealed' gun parts in peanut butter jars through TSA

TSA has stopped a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport Video

TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints.

A Rhode Island man is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught trying to conceal gun parts in two jars of peanut butter at JFK International Airport in New York City on Dec. 22. 

His checked baggage set off a metal detector, prompting TSA officers to take a closer look at his luggage. 

Firearm parts from a .22 caliber gun, including a loaded magazine, were found wrapped in plastic then stuffed inside two peanut butter jars, according to the TSA. 

A Rhode Island man tried to hide gun parts in jars of peanut butter.

A Rhode Island man tried to hide gun parts in jars of peanut butter. (Transportation Security Administration)

"The gun parts were artfully concealed in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun," John Essig, TSA’s Federal Security Director for JFK Airport, said in a statement. 

VIRGINIA WOMAN STOPPED BY AIRPORT SECURITY BRINGING GIRAFFE AND ZEBRA BONES BACK FROM KENYA

Port Authority Police confiscated the gun parts then tracked the man down and arrested him, according to TSA. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about charges that the man could face. 

The man faces a civil penalty of up to $15,000 from the TSA. 

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, New York. 

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, New York.  (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TSA has stopped a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints this year. As of Dec. 16, more than 6,300 firearms were stopped, an increase from 5,972 in all of 2021. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest