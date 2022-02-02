Mississippi authorities find dead man, woman and dog inside home after conducting welfare checks

RAYMOND, Miss. — Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man, woman, and dog were discovered at a house in Raymond.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday, after officials responded to the home to check on the welfare of the occupants, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Deputies in Raymond, Mississippi, noticed the front gate and front door were locked, so they forced their way inside, WLBT-TV reported.



LOUISIANA POLICE SAY WOMAN'S BODY FOUND INSIDE PLASTIC CONTAINER IN PICKUP TRUCK: 'SOMEBODY MOVED HER'



The two people found dead are believed to be in their 50s. Investigators estimated that they had been deceased anywhere from a week to 10 days.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have not determined an exact cause of death, Jones said.