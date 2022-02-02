Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mississippi authorities find dead man, woman and dog inside home after conducting welfare checks

Deputies in Raymond, Miss. noticed the front gate and front door were locked, so they forced their way inside

Associated Press
RAYMOND, Miss. — Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man, woman, and dog were discovered at a house in Raymond.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday, after officials responded to the home to check on the welfare of the occupants, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Deputies in Raymond, Mississippi, noticed the front gate and front door were locked, so they forced their way inside, WLBT-TV reported.

The two people found dead are believed to be in their 50s. Investigators estimated that they had been deceased anywhere from a week to 10 days.

Investigators have not determined an exact cause of death, Jones said.

