Louisiana police say woman's body found inside plastic container in pickup truck: 'Somebody moved her'

Detectives in Louisiana are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation into the death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found Friday inside a plastic container in a pickup truck, authorities said.

The woman was identified on Tuesday as Crystal Scott, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in an update on the case.

Scott was found dead around 5 p.m. inside a storage bin in a pickup truck at a property on Rue De Le Bois Road in the city of Gonzales, located about 24 miles south of Baton Rouge. It was unclear how long her body was inside the container before she was found.

"Tragic. No one deserves to die like this," Webre said. "The fact is somebody moved her there, somebody put her there."

Webre said that the 24-year-old’s body showed no signs of trauma.

Investigators have questioned four people who lived at the residence where the pickup with Scott’s body was located, according to Webre.

Detectives are now seeking three persons of interest in the hopes of learning what happened to Scott. Those being sought were identified as Sedrick Credit, Ashley Nicole Simoneaux and Ladarrius Alverez.

The investigation into Scott’s death is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted.

"The detectives are not leaving any stone unturned … it’s just a matter of finding video evidence, forensic evidence and more people of interest in this case," Webre said.