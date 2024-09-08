Missing Oregon nurse found dead days after returning home from her wedding, neighbor arrested

The search for a missing nurse in Oregon, who disappeared days after returning home from her wedding, has come to a tragic end after police found her body and charged her neighbor with the murder.

Beaverton Police confirmed on Saturday that the remains of Melissa Jubane, 32, were found after a three-day search and just two weeks after she tied the knot with Bryan Llantero, a native of Kalihi, Hawaii.

Relatives told KHON2 that the couple had dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot.

Imelda Llantero, Bryan's mother, told KHON2 that the newlyweds flew back to the Pacific Northwest on Aug. 31, and landed in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 after their August 24 wedding in Hawaii.

Imelda Llantero said the couple spent Labor Day together before Jubane had to return to work on Sept. 3. She said she showed up for her shift on the 3rd, but never showed up for her morning shift on Sept. 4.

Coworkers, friends and family of Jubane, who was a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Southwest Portland, became concerned when she didn't show up for work.

Officers responded to her residence and after a search of the property, her absence and lack of communication was deemed "unusual and alarming."

"There was no Melissa," said Imelda Llantero. "Her bag, wallet, and keys are missing, and her car is still parked in the parking garage."

Efforts by officers and family members to contact Jubane throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off, police said.

Officials said that as a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of Jubane's neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton, was involved in her disappearance.

Police said Schubert was arrested and charged with Jubane's murder. His first court appearance is expected on Monday, according to Washington County officials.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa. Our deepest condolences go out to Melissa’s family, friends and coworkers," Beaverton Police said in a statement.

"While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation," the statement continued.

Imelda Llantero said her son is completely destroyed and devastated, and has asked her to fly to Oregon to be by his side.

"I miss her," said Imelda Llantero. "I’m so happy Bryan met her, I told Bryan to always love her. They were happy, very happy."

Providence St. Vincent, where Jubane worked, released the following statement on Saturday to Fox 12 regarding her death.

"Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane. This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity," the statement read.

The University of Portland School of Nursing and Health Innovations, the school Jubane attended and graduated from, also issued a statement and shared their condolences.

"The School of Nursing and Health Innovations mourns the loss of Melissa Jubane, a 2018 graduate. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues for this unspeakable tragedy. She exemplified UP Pilot Nurse values, and the entire SONHI community will miss her greatly," the school said in a statement.

"We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community. Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her."

Officials added that this is an active investigation and are encouraging anyone with information on Jubane's case to contact the police department at 503-526-2280.