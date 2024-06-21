Family of South Carolina bride killed on her wedding night awarded $1.3m settlement

A South Carolina judge signed off on a $1.3 million partial settlement in the case of a bride who was killed, allegedly by a drunken driver, just hours after getting married, according to media reports.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 26, allegedly barreled her rental car into a golf cart carrying the victim, Samantha Miller, 34, and her new spouse Aric Hutchinson near Charleston, South Carolina, on April 28, 2023.

Miller was killed in the collision and Hutchinson was badly injured.

Two others riding in the cart with Miller and Hutchinson were also injured in the tragic crash.

MOTHER OF SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDE KILLED IN WEDDING CRASH LASHES OUT AT ACCUSED DRUNK DRIVER

Proceeds from the settlement will go to Miller's estate and the other injured parties, WCSC reported.

The bars that served Komoroski prior to the crash and the rental car company she used will be on the hook for the seven-figure award.

Hutchinson and his lawyer Danny Dalton were in court Tuesday to sign off on the settlement, which will net the parties $863,000 after fees, according to WCSC.

Dalton said the amount was less than anticipated due to an ongoing estate dispute between Hutchinson and the slain bride's mother, Lisa Miller, who has challenged whether the pair were legally married.

SOUTH CAROLINA GROOM PLANNING BRIDE'S FUNERAL AFTER TRAGIC WEDDING DAY CRASH

She has sparred with Hutchinson's camp over how much money she'll receive from the settlements and has asked the court to replace Hutchinson as the representative of the estate.

"The decedent, Ms. Samantha Miller, was killed in a driving collision," Dalton said, according to FOX Carolina. "Her husband, Mr. Aric Hutchinson is here with us. He is the proper personal representative for the estate,"

Komoroski, who was allegedly driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless homicide, and two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.

She was released on bond in March and her criminal case is still pending.

Komoroski is currently under house arrest as she awaits the continuation of her case.

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING BRIDE IN DUI CRASH RELEASED FROM JAIL LESS THAN A YEAR LATER

Other defendants have yet to reach an accord with the plaintiffs, including the restaurant where Komoroski was employed at the time of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The force of impact sent the doomed golf cart flying 100 feet, flipping it over several times before it came to a stop.

If convicted, Komoroski faces a minimum of one year in prison and maximum term of 25 years on the top count.