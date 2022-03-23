Missing Naomi Irion's family travels from South Africa to Nevada to assist with search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of missing woman Naomi Irion traveled from South Africa to Nevada this week to assist in the search for their 18-year-old daughter.

Irion was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, where she typically parked her car and took an employee bus to her job at a Panasonic factory, on March 12. The FBI said she was "abducted" from the parking lot "by a nondescript male."

"No piece of information is too small to report at this point," Irion's mother, Diana Irion, said Tuesday. "We need everyone's help across the nation. … She could be anywhere."

The mother of seven, including three adoptive sons from Ukraine, called on anyone with information relating to her daughter's disappearance to contact authorities immediately.

Herve Irion, Naomi's father, works for the U.S. State Department in the foreign service. The Irions have lived in a number of foreign countries, including Germany and Russia, but are currently stationed in South Africa. It took them 36 hours to travel from Africa to Reno.

"I can't thank you guys enough," Herve Irion said Tuesday, speaking to the hundreds of volunteers in Nevada who assisted with the search for his daughter.

Security camera footage released by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shows a potential suspect in her kidnapping – a male wearing jeans and a gray, hooded sweatshirt – walking from a nearby homeless camp into the Walmart parking lot. Authorities said in a March 15 Facebook post that the suspect got into the driver's seat of Irion's vehicle and left in an "unknown direction with Naomi in the passenger seat."

In a March 19 update, authorities said the suspect can be seen "at times … walking directly in front of vehicles and their headlights."

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be driving a new, dark blue or black Chevy 2500 truck.

Authorities located Irion's vehicle, a four-door sedan, in Fernley on March 15, two days after she was reported missing March 13. Evidence authorities found in her abandoned vehicle suggested that her disappearance was criminal in nature.

The Lyon sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Irion's whereabouts to contact 775-463-6620 or detective@lyon-county.org.