Missing Michelle Reynolds: Surveillance image shows last known outfit as search for Texas mom reaches day 20

A Texas English teacher and mother of three has now been missing for 20 days, after her luxury SUV and other belongings were recovered in New Orleans, hundreds of miles from home, and she was seen on surveillance video calmly walking away.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, vanished on Sept. 22 from her home in Alvin, a city 30 miles south of Houston, after telling her husband, Michael Reynolds, she was going out to pick up some food, according to authorities.

Her 2018 Lexus NX300 was found two days later in the Big Easy, investigators said. Her purse was still inside.

Surveillance video recovered from a nearby business showed her parking her vehicle and walking away, according to Texas EquuSearch, the volunteer search and rescue group.

From there, she headed south on Constance Street around 4 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Friends and community members gathered for a prayer vigil Monday in a show of support for the missing middle school teacher, according to FOX 26 Houston.

"We are just all incredibly devastated this is happening in our family," her mother-in-law, Maggie Reynolds, told the station. "You never think that it would happen in your family."

Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, previously told the station that the surveillance video appears to indicate that Reynolds was confused and said he did not suspect foul play after viewing it.

"Hopefully, she’s confused, and she’s wandering around over there and somebody's going to see her, and we’re going to get her back safe," he said.

Reynolds is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. She was last seen with long blonde hair, wearing a dark blue hoodie, tight black pants or leggings and sandals.

A spokesperson for the Alvin Independent School District said the district is aware of the situation and is assisting the family and investigators. Michelle Reynolds has been teaching sixth-grade language arts for eight years, according to the school.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222, the Alvin Police Department at 281- 388-4370, Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.