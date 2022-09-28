Texas teacher and mother of three vanishes, car found in New Orleans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mother of three Michelle Reynolds disappeared Thursday afternoon after telling her husband she was going to grab some food. Her SUV was found two days later more than 350 miles away in New Orleans, officials said.

"She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned," the woman's distraught husband, Michael Reynolds, told KHOU.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, of Alvin, a city 30 miles south of Houston, was last seen in her dark gray 2018 Lexus NX300 with license plate RSV-2914, according to Texas authorities.

Police said it is not known what the Fairview Junior High teacher was wearing when she vanished, but she may have on black leggings.

After her husband reported her missing, he was able to locate her in New Orleans on Friday using the car's GPS.

"However, once New Orleans Police arrived at the location shown, the vehicle was no longer there," according to a statement from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

After her car was tracked to another location in New Orleans, Michael Reynolds said he and his wife's brother drove to the Crescent City Saturday and found the Lexus with her purse still inside.

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle, but she was not in the vehicle," Michael Reynolds told KHOU. "Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge, but it was turned off."

Michael Reynolds drove back to Texas to be with the couple's three children.

"My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well," he said. "Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We're doing everything we can to bring her home safe."

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told Fox26 investigators had obtained surveillance footage of Michelle Reynolds parking her car at 12:01 p.m. Friday afternoon on St. Peters Street. Miller said Tuesday that investigators were using a helicopter to try to locate the missing mom.

"We know that Michelle was confused," said Miller, who doesn't suspect foul play after viewing the surveillance footage. "Hopefully, she’s confused, and she’s wandering around over there and somebody's going to see her, and we’re going to get her back safe."

EquuSearch is a nonprofit that helps law enforcement agencies locate missing people.

A spokesperson for the Alvin Independent School District said the district is aware of the situation and is assisting the family and investigators. Michelle Reynolds has been teaching sixth-grade language arts for eight years, according to the school.

If you see her or have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222, the Alvin Police Department at 281- 388-4370, Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392.

Michelle Reynolds is described as being 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.