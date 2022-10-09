Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing

The kidnapping comes just days after a California family was found dead after they went missing for several days

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A California man was kidnapped in broad daylight and remains missing as of Sunday afternoon, according to local reports and police. 

The Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said two male suspects exited a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena area Thursday. 

Stills of the suspected kidnapping suspects. 

Stills of the suspected kidnapping suspects.  (LASD)

The suspects were seen attacking a man on a sidewalk and dragging him into the back seat of the Infiniti, FOX 11 reported, citing LASD. 

The suspects were last seen driving south on Michillinda Avenue with California license plate number 6FMY326. Anyone with information is asked to call 562-946-7150. 

CALIFORNIA FAMILY KIDNAPPING IS ‘SHARED AMERICAN DREAM GONE WRONG,' LOVED ONES SAY

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s department for updates in this case. 

The kidnapping came just days after a California family that were kidnapped at gunpoint and were missing for days were found dead

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said on Wednesday that their "worst fears have been confirmed" as deputies found the bodies of each of the four family members, including the 8-month-old.

The deceased persons include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents – Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36 – and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 