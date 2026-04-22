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Missing Persons

Husband of American woman who vanished in the Bahamas hires US lawyer after returning from island

Attorney Crystal Marie Hauser asks the public to give Brian Hooker 'the benefit of the doubt'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Husband released without charges as wife remains missing in Bahamas Video

Husband released without charges as wife remains missing in Bahamas

Bahamian authorities released Brian Hooker, the husband of missing Michigan boater Lynette Hooker, after a Monday evening deadline to charge him or let him go in connection with her disappearance, his attorney said.

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The husband of a missing American woman who vanished in the Bahamas has hired a lawyer in the U.S., according to a report.

Brian Hooker has retained Michigan-based attorney Crystal Marie Hauser after he returned to the U.S. last week, according to ABC News. His Bahamas-based attorney told Fox News Digital he traveled to the U.S. to tend to his "very ill" mother.

Brian Hooker told Bahamian officials that his wife fell off a dinghy after leaving shore at Hope Town at around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, adding that Lynette fell off with the ignition key. Local authorities said that he arrived at a marina at Marsh Harbour at around 4 a.m. on April 5 after paddling to shore, roughly eight hours after his wife went overboard.

Hauser had a message for Americans following Lynette Hooker's disappearance.

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Lynette Hooker (L) and Brian Hooker (R).

Lynette Hooker and Brian Hooker seen in a picture taken in 2023 on a small boat. (John Waters)

"I would ask those watching to treat him the way you would want to be treated, to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to consider that not all of us, nor you, considering your own relationships, the way you speak to one another, we all handle things in different ways," Hauser said.

Responding to claims of domestic violence from Lynette Hooker's mother and daughter, Brian's attorney said they are baseless.

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Brian Hooker standing at Marsh Harbour Boatyards in the Bahamas

Brian Hooker arrived at Marsh Harbour Boatyards in the Bahamas after his wife, Lynette Hooker, went missing at sea. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

"Be open-minded to the fact that just because Karli and Darlene are making these claims, there's absolutely no evidence to support any of the allegations – absolutely none," she said.

Hauser said she imagines Brian Hooker's "heart" is in the Bahamas, but did not reveal if he plans to return to the island.

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A woman standing outdoors in the Bahamas

A woman is seen standing outdoors in the Bahamas. (Brian Hooker/Facebook)

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno told Fox News Digital that Brian Hooker's move to hire a U.S.-based lawyer is smart.

"I think it makes sense for him to hire one regardless, body not found, nothing solved… Smart to hire a lawyer in the state," Rotunno said.

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Soulmate boat anchored in calm turquoise water near a shoreline with lush green trees.

General views of the boat "Soulmate," owned by Brian and Lynette Hooker, in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, April 16, 2025. (Matthew Symons for NY Post)

Brian Hooker hasn't been charged with a crime and was released from jail by Bahamian officials, who declined to charge him at the time, but left the investigation into Lynette open.

After Lynette Hooker went missing, Brian said in a Facebook post that he was "heartbroken."

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A map shows Brian Hooker's movements in Bahamas

A map of key locations as Bahamian police investigate Brian Hooker and his wife Lynette's disappearance. Created on April 12, 2026.  (Fox News)

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas," he wrote. "Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."

Lynette Hooker's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, flew to the Bahamian island on Thursday to help with the search.

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Brian Hooker and lawyer boarding a plane in The Bahamas

Brian Hooker boards a plane to Nassau from Grand Bahama Freeport Airport in The Bahamas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. With him is his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Aylesworth told NBC News she questions Brian Hooker's version of how her mother went missing, adding that she spent three hours talking with police.

"I feel like this was probably preplanned, if anything, like, it doesn’t seem like just some accident," Aylesworth said.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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