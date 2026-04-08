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Missing Persons

Coast Guard opens criminal investigation into missing woman last seen in Bahamas

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, vanished during a boat trip with her husband as search efforts intensify across the Bahamas

By Bonny Chu , Adam Sabes Fox News
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The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of an American woman who was last seen in the Bahamas, a Coast Guard official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, reportedly went missing Saturday while traveling by boat with her husband Brian Hooker, 58, according to Bahama officials. 

She reportedly fell into the water and was carried away by the current, according to Brian. 

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Lynette Hooker

A 56-year-old American woman, identified as Lynette Hooker, disappears after going overboard during a boat trip in the Bahamas, according to local officials. ((Brian Hooker/Facebook))

Bahamian authorities have since launched extensive search-and-rescue operations, spanning marine, land, and aerial areas. Efforts have included the use of drones and professional divers to locate Hooker.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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