Coast Guard opens criminal investigation into missing woman last seen in Bahamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of an American woman who was last seen in the Bahamas, a Coast Guard official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, reportedly went missing Saturday while traveling by boat with her husband Brian Hooker, 58, according to Bahama officials.

She reportedly fell into the water and was carried away by the current, according to Brian.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bahamian authorities have since launched extensive search-and-rescue operations, spanning marine, land, and aerial areas. Efforts have included the use of drones and professional divers to locate Hooker.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.