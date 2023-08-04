Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota video shows traffic barrel striking construction worker as motorist plows through closed lane

The highway construction worker is hit by an orange traffic barrel and tumbles to the ground

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Minnesota construction worker struck by orange traffic barrel sent flying by passing motorist Video

Minnesota construction worker struck by orange traffic barrel sent flying by passing motorist

The worker was setting up barrels to close a lane on Highway 36 in Oakdale, Minnesota when a reckless driver plowed into the barrels, sending one of them into the worker.

A construction worker was brought to his knees after a SUV plowed through a closed lane on a Minnesota highway, launching an orange traffic barrel at the stunned worker.

A traffic video released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT) shows a lone highway worker placing orange traffic barrels Thursday in the left-hand lane of Highway 36 in Oakdale. The barrels' arrangement required drivers to merge from two lanes to one lane on the busy highway.

Construction worker

The incident was captured on MnDOT video, which shows a driver plowing into the barrels, sending one of them into the worker.  (Minnesota DOT)

One motorist fails to comply with the traffic reconfiguration, and is seen speeding through the closed lane while launching one of the traffic barrels into the worker. The driver proceeds to strike an additional eight barrels, sending them spiraling into the median.

The worker is seen stumbling on the embankment of the median before falling down. Moments later, he gingerly gets up and walks around before finally sitting on the ground.

Construction worker

The driver of the SUV briefly stopped before speeding off on the highway. (Minnesota DOT)

The Minnesota State Patrol says the worker was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover with "minor injuries." 

The driver of the SUV is seen in the video eventually coming to a complete stop and exits the vehicle, before getting back in and merging into the open lane and driving off. Troopers said that they are working to identify the suspect.

