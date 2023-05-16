Bees swarm Los Angeles police volunteer who collapses to ground on video

A harrowing bee attack in a Los Angeles neighborhood was caught on video Monday, showing the moments a police volunteer collapsed to the ground as the insects swarmed.

Emergency services arrived in the Encino neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a call of a bee swarm outside a home on Adlon Road, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

When a uniformed Los Angeles police volunteer exited his car to help, the bees attacked.

Aerial footage shows the man walking back to the car and swatting the air around his head. The attack appears to intensify, and the man walks down the street swatting his head and face.

After a short distance, the man falls to the ground. When he tries to stand up, he falls down a second time, the video shows.

The man’s partner is seen driving their car to him, but he is unable to open the doors to the vehicle due to the swarm of bees.

The volunteer was eventually able to leave the scene and was treated on a sidewalk before being taken to a hospital. It was unclear how many times the man was stung.

The police volunteer was the second person attacked by the swarm of bees, according to the station. No details about the other attack or the person's condition were immediately available.

Professional bee handlers were called to the scene and seen addressing the swarm near the roof of a home in the neighborhood.

Experts say that in the event of a bee attack, getting inside to a safe place is key.

Officials advise running in a straight line, covering your face, and getting to shelter. They say never get into water and do not fight the bees.