Minnesota movie theater manager allegedly sold cocaine in popcorn bags

She allegedly put the drugs in a popcorn bag and topped it off with more popcorn, authorities said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Minnesota movie theater manager was giving more than butter with popcorn, according to media reports. 

Jamie Lynn Hiniker, 39, who manages a four-screen theater in Spotlight Theatres in Mankato, located 80 miles from Minneapolis, was named in a criminal complaint Thursday with selling cocaine hidden in a bag of popcorn to a police informant, according to The Smoking Gun.

Authorities said Hiniker typically sold the drugs behind the theater in an alley, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet. 

The informant, working with a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent, purchased $100 of cocaine from Hiniker in July 2020, the complaint said. She allegedly put the drugs in a popcorn bag and topped it off with popcorn to conceal it. 

"The CI (confidential informant) stated they then put the buy fund money on the counter and took the popcorn bag," the affidavit said. 

The drugs were tested for cocaine and weighed 0.406 grams, a criminal complaint said. 

Hiniker faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. 

