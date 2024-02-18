Minnesota police officers, paramedic killed while responding to domestic incident: reports

Two Minnesota police officers and a paramedic were killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic incident at a home, according to local reports.

The fatal shooting happened in Burnsville, where law enforcement and emergency vehicles were seen staged near the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

Officials did not immediately release any details about the reported shooting.

Local media reported that three Burnsville officers were shot, at least two fatally, and a paramedic was also shot and killed.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara asked the public in a post on social media to "keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote on X that she is praying for the families of the officers.

"Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville," she wrote. "They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community."

Officials were expected to release more details at a press conference later Sunday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Burnsville is located about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.