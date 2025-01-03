Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota man accused of dismembering girlfriends, hiding bodies in storage units enters plea

Man admits to using razor blade to dismember women

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A Minnesota man accused of killing two of his romantic partners, cutting them up, and dumping them in storage units, recently entered a new plea.

Joseph Jorgenson pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing missing women Manijeh "Mani" Starren and Fanta Xayavong, whose remains were found in storage facilities in 2023, according to a report from FOX 9. 

He also pleaded guilty to two separate counts of second-degree intentional murder.

Joseph Jorgenson

Joseph Jorgenson pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing missing women Manijeh "Mani" Starren and Fanta Xayavong.

Jorgenson admitted to killing Starren in her apartment after she asked him to leave in April 2023.

He "choked her out until she was no longer breathing," before using a long razor blade to dismember her body and moving the remains to a Woodbury storage facility, according to the report.

police car lights

Joseph Jorgenson pleaded guilty to killing Manijeh "Mani" Starren and Fanta Xayavong, whose remains were found dismembered. (iStock)

Jorgenson also admitted to killing Xayavong two years prior, after "a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation" at their home, according to FOX 9. After cutting up her body, he moved the remains to a Coon Raprids storage facility.

"She's our beautiful daughter. She had a heart of gold, and she was a really good mom," Ricki Starren, Mani’s mother, told FOX 9 after the plea hearing. "Yes, he is a monster. But I do feel bad for his family though."

He is facing a total of 40 years in prison for both deaths, according to officials.

