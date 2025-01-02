Bomb-making materials found at New Orleans Airbnb potentially tied to Bourbon Street terrorist: report

Bomb-making materials were reportedly found at a New Orleans Airbnb, as authorities investigate a possible connection to the truck-ramming terror attack that killed at least 15 people and injured over 30 others on Bourbon Street during a New Year's celebration.

A small fire broke out at a suspected Airbnb property located in the 1300 block of Mandeville Street in the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The New Orleans Fire Department evacuated dozens of people from nearby homes and contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FOX 8 reported.

Bomb-making materials were discovered at the property, sources confirmed to the outlet.

"They said they found bomb-making material in the yellow house and wanted the bomb squad to look it over," Bob Koenig, a neighbor, told FOX 8.

Investigators suspect the Airbnb was rented by the now-deceased attacker, sources told The New Orleans Advocate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the listed owner of the Airbnb rental but did not immediately hear back.

The FBI said it is investigating an "act of terrorism" after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, drove a Ford pick-up truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time. Jabbar exited the vehicle and fired on law enforcement, who returned fire, and the suspect was declared dead at the scene, according to the bureau.

An ISIS flag, weapons and a potential improvised explosive device (IED) were found in the vehicle, and other IEDs were found in the French Quarter, the FBI confirmed.

Jabbar enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 12, 2004, in Houston and was discharged from a delayed entry program one month later on Sept. 13, 2004, meaning he did not go on to serve, a U.S. Navy spokesperson told Fox News.

The FBI is reportedly looking to track down associates of Jabbar who may have been involved in the attack.

In Las Vegas early Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck loaded with firework mortars and camp fuel canisters exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel, killing the driver and sole occupant inside and injuring at least seven others nearby. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Chief Kevin McMahill told reporters that authorities "are absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world."