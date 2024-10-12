Kentucky woman accused of dismembering mother’s body, cooking body parts, casting spells

A Kentucky woman is facing charges after she allegedly dismembered her mother, whose body parts were found inside and around her home.

Torilena Fields, 32, is charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. She could face additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to a home on Brierly Ridge Road in Mount Olivet shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a dead body, WCPO reported.

A contractor who arrived at the home to do some property work for the woman's mother, Trudy Fields, found the body parts and reported his discovery to police.

He said Trudy Fields did not answer the door when he arrived and, when he walked around to the back of the home, he found a pile of hair that appeared to belong to her, along with a blood-stained mattress and drag marks in the grass.

The man told dispatchers he followed the drag marks to an area in the backyard, where he found what appeared to be Fields' dismembered body lying in the grass.

Troopers arrived and found Fields’ dismembered body lying in the grass near a blood-stained mattress. The troopers also discovered a blood-stained stick and another mattress on the back porch.

One of the mattresses had multiple body parts and organs on it. Troopers also said they removed a pot from inside the oven that had human body parts in it.

The man told troopers that he had last seen Trudy Fields the previous day when she accompanied him to her property gate. He said she and her daughter, Torilena Fields, were the only people at the home.

He also said that Torilena Fields was "casting spells on them and being confrontational."

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was called to the scene.

Police said when they entered the home, Torilena Fields refused to exit, and they had to use tear gas to force her out of the home around 11 p.m. She appeared to have blood on her face, hands and clothing.

Troopers searched the home and found multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven.

Torilena Fields is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center.