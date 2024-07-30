Minnesota Gov Tim Walz, up for Harris VP, criticized for 'remarkable lack of leadership' during COVID, riots

As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is eyed as a potential vice presidential pick for Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic ticket, some critics are pointing to his handling of COVID-19 and riots across Minneapolis and Kenosha in 2020 that rocked the state's urban areas.

"[H]e's been a disaster for Minnesota and is by far the most partisan governor that I can remember having," Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann told Fox News Digital. "Going back to 2020, certainly — he did nothing to try to stop the riots going on in Minneapolis. I think he was fearful of alienating his ‘progressive’ base, who were supporting the riots. Kamala Harris was raising money for the rioters."

Democrats, meanwhile, believe Walz is a strong candidate — as he was elected governor twice since 2018 and served in Congress for 12 years — in a key swing state that could help Harris win in November.

"Governor Walz has been a strong leader, a great partner with the [l]egislature, and he would be an excellent choice for Vice President," Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We worked together over the last two years on the most productive session in Minnesota in decades, passing policies that will help Minnesotans build better lives for themselves and their families."

Hortman added that "the last two years are a shining example that Tim Walz is good at working with strong women in full collaboration to get things done."

"I am thrilled by Kamala Harris' candidacy and believe Gov. Walz would be a strong addition to the ticket," the state representative said.

Some critics point to Walz's memorandum mandating indoor masking during the coronavirus pandemic, which he enacted in 2020 and ended in 2021. The Upper Midwest Law Center sued, calling the mandate unconstitutional, but an appellate court ultimately sided with Walz.

Walz also set up a hotline to report residents who violated COVID-19 mandates, as FOX 9 Minneapolis reported at the time.

Republican State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka asked Walz to "please take [the] Hotline down" in a post after it was established, calling the move "unnecessary."

"We can all show a bit of kindness to our neighbors as we manage our times and needs differently in the stay at home efforts," the state senator said at the time.

Gazelka also noted Walz's delay in sending the National Guard to Minneapolis when riots broke out downtown following George Floyd's murder in May 2020.

"I called the White House after [four] days of unbridled rioting with the Governor frozen on what to do," Gazelka wrote on X on Sunday. "I know that Gov[.] Walz and Pres[ident] Trump talked. I know Walz finally brought the Guard out in full for the next night. But Walz was [three] days too late. Pressure may have made him move."

Hann similarly said Walz "waited for three days before he could bring himself to ask for the National Guard to be deployed." He also pointed to the "defund" police movement's roots in Minnesota following Floyd's murder and subsequent rioting in the Twin Cities and Kenosha.

"He displayed a remarkable lack of leadership in dealing with the riot that was very destructive and the aftermath of which is still affecting the quality of life and the business climate in Minneapolis." — David Hann, Minnesota GOP chairman

As a result of the delayed action, hundreds of businesses across Minneapolis and St. Paul were devastated by the destruction and had to ask their local government for help recovering — on top of what they lost during pandemic-related closures.

However, the criticisms from Republicans did not end in 2021 after COVID.

In March, following Walz's State of the State address, he described Minnesota as the "best state in the country for a kid to grow up." He listed his goals for boosting school funding, requiring "100%" clean energy by 2040, protecting abortion rights and protecting LGBTQ minors, according to The Pioneer Press.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth issued a response noting the challenges Minnesota is facing under Walz's leadership, first noting a nearly $18 billion surplus in Walz's $72 billion budget that was initially supposed to be returned to taxpayers but was spent on other state initiatives instead.

"We grew government in a way that is unsustainable." — Lisa Demuth, Minnesota House minority leader

"We know that when there is tax relief offered for young families … as great as that sounds, and we are appreciative of that point, if Minnesota wasn't such an expensive place to live," Demuth said in March. "In addition to that $18 billion of surplus that is now gone, taxes and fees — our state budget — was raised by another $10 billion. We grew government in a way that is unsustainable."

Hann made similar comments, condemning the governor's "terrible mismanagement" of state funds.

"He set up the state for a structural deficit going forward, as he's put in place spending regiments that will far exceed our ability to fund. … His and his policies have been detrimental to businesses."

She also noted that children are scoring lower in statewide educational tests.

Additionally, many critics of Walz's leadership have noted an increase in violent crime not only in the Twin Cities but across the state starting around 2020. While violent crime slightly decreased in 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, it is still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Walz's office did not respond to a request for comment.