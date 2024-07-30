Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential

Obama strategist shouts out one candidate for Harris running mate

David Axelrod applauds Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's 'aggressive campaign' for vice president

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
VP Harris won't choose Mark Kelly as her running mate, Blake Masters argues: 'Rubber stamp for leadership' Video

VP Harris won't choose Mark Kelly as her running mate, Blake Masters argues: 'Rubber stamp for leadership'

U.S. congressional candidate Blake Masters joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the main issues for Arizona voters as they head to the polls on primary day and his take on Sen. Mark Kelly being a top VP contender for Kamala Harris.

A former Obama strategist has given a shout-out to a current Midwestern governor for his "aggressive campaign" to join the ticket of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

David Axelrod, the chief strategist for former President Obama’s presidential campaigns, praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a post on social media as reports indicate that Walz is on Harris’ short list to be her vice president.

"Whether he makes it or not, there's no doubt MN Gov. @Tim_Walz is running the most aggressive campaign for VP in the field," Axelrod posted along with a glowing Politico report detailing Walz’s "Midwest grit."

While much of the veepstakes conversation has centered on four names – Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper – Walz is included on the broader list along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

AS HARRIS VEEPSTAKES HEATS UP, UNIONS VOICE SUPPORT FOR SHAPIRO

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is on Harris' short list of potential running mates. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

Prior to taking the governor’s office in 2019, Walz served for 12 years in Congress. Before running for Congress, he served for over two decades in the Army National Guard and worked as a social studies teacher.

Tim Walz

Walz is a two-term governor of Minnesota. Before running for governor, he served 12 years in Congress. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, File)

Walz recently made media headlines for branding former President Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, as "just weird" during an MSNBC interview last week.

David Axelrod

David Axelrod, the chief strategist for former President Obama’s presidential campaigns, applauded Walz for his "aggressive campaign" to be Harris' vice president. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit, File)

THE WEIRD CAMPAIGN: THE STUNNING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HARRIS AND VANCE COVERAGE

Harris and other Democrats have since used the "weird" label to describe their opponents and their policies.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s team countered the Democrat’s "weird" campaign on Sunday when Trump spokesman Steven Cheung posted video of Walz calling Trump and Vance "weird" as he stumped for Harris. Chueng accused the likely Democratic nominee and her backers of themselves being out of line for "trying to gaslight everyone into thinking the shooting was staged," a reference to the assassination attempt at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics