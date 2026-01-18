Trump accuses Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar of using ICE protests to distract from massive state fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at Minnesota Democrats on social media Sunday, saying they were using the ongoing federal operations to distract from the state's massive fraud issue.

Trump made the statement on his Truth Social media platform, saying federal agents in Minneapolis and St. Paul were targeting "violent criminals."

"ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?" Trump wrote.

Trump went on to call out Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying they "don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State!"

"Don’t worry, we’re on it!" Trump added.

Federal agents have faced harassment and protests from agitators in Minnesota in recent weeks. Federal prosecutors are investigating both Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts in the blue state.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News the duo's anti-ICE rhetoric was teetering on a federal crime.

"When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he's encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime," Blanche said.

Bondi added on X, "A reminder to all those in Minnesota: No one is above the law."

Walz responded to the news on Friday by accusing the Trump administration of "weaponizing the justice system."

"Two days ago, it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly," Walz wrote in an X post. "Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her."

Frey also weighed in on social media, asserting he "will not be intimidated."

"This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city," Frey wrote on X. "I will not be intimidated. My focus remains where it’s always been: keeping our city safe.