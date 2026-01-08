Minneapolis ICE shooting agitators set up camp, barricade roads as schools, businesses close in city on edge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MINNEAPOLIS – School was canceled for about 30,000 students and several businesses decided to temporarily close after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday as Minneapolis braces for more protests. Authorities say the woman attempted to run over federal officers during a targeted enforcement operation.

The shooting happened during an ICE enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. According to DHS, agents were trying to make arrests when Good allegedly tried using her vehicle as a weapon, which the agency says prompted a federal agent to fire shots in self-defense.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a news conference that the woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, had been "stalking and impeding agents" and was instructed to get out of her car just before the shooting, but did not comply.

Good was pronounced dead shortly after. On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly disagreed with DHS's assessment of the shooting as self-defense, calling it "bull----."

WHO IS JACOB FREY? MEET THE DEM MAYOR WHO TOLD ICE TO 'GET THE F--- OUT' OF HIS CITY

Image 1 of 6 next

Image 2 of 6 prev next

Image 3 of 6 prev next

Image 4 of 6 prev next

Image 5 of 6 prev next

Image 6 of 6 prev

At the location where Wednesday's shooting happened, protesters have blocked off the street using shipping pallets, trash cans, e-scooters, tires and more.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis to rally against ICE and the shooting of Good. At least four people appeared to be detained by federal authorities.

Chants of "shame" and "go home" could be heard, directed at the officers.

As protests began across the city, the Minneapolis Public School District announced it would be closing and no school would be in session due to "safety concerns."

NOEM ALLEGES WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING 'STALKING AND IMPEDING' AGENTS ALL DAY

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9 due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city. All MPS-sponsored programs, activities, athletics and Community Education classes, including adult education, will be canceled. The district will not move to e-learning because that is only allowable for severe weather," the school district announced.

Several local businesses in Minneapolis opted to temporarily close their doors as well.

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

La Loma Tamales, located about five minutes away from where the shooting happened, announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that, "We will be closed until further notice for the safety of our customers and our team."

Francis Burger Joint in Minneapolis closed its East Lake location on Wednesday night "In solidarity with our community."

"We are horrified at the events that have happened and are happening in our city and country. We are scared and saddened and furious," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "F--- ICE."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Minneapolis-based news outlet Bring Me the News, at least 18 other local restaurants and businesses decided to temporarily close their doors.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.