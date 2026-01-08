Noem alleges woman killed in ICE shooting 'stalking and impeding' agents all day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem alleged at a press conference on Wednesday that the woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was "stalking and impeding" agents all day.

Noem told reporters that ICE agents repeatedly instructed the victim, Renee Nicole Good, 37, to get out of her car and stop "obstructing" law enforcement but she did not comply.

The agency is labeling the incident as an act of "domestic terrorism."

Video of the scene showed Good’s car in the middle of the street in a residential neighborhood as ICE agents in a dark gray Nissan Titan truck got out and approached her vehicle.

Good is heard telling agents to "go around," and as they walk toward her Honda Pilot, one agent tells her to "get out of the car."

She then abruptly puts it in reverse and attempts to drive off before she is shot.

Noem claimed the woman was trying to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Good was shot in the head and strongly disputed the agency’s self-defense claims as "bulls—."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he too had seen the video of the incident and told people not to believe the DHS’ "propaganda machine" about the shooting.

"The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," Walz noted.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are jointly leading an investigation.

The shooting of Good, a U.S. citizen, has intensified divisions on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers clash over the Trump administration’s immigration policy and ICE enforcement operations.

DHS said on Monday that it deployed 2,000 law enforcement officers to the Twin Cities to arrest "fraudsters, murderers, rapists, and gang members."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters that ICE is "accountable to no one" and called for the agency to be "reined in."

"We just saw them murder an American citizen in cold blood," she said.

Vice President JD Vance said on X that ICE officers have the full backing of the Trump administration.

"To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law," he wrote.