Who is Jacob Frey? Meet the Dem mayor who told ICE to 'get the f--- out' of his city

Jacob Frey, the Democratic Minneapolis mayor who told federal immigration authorities Wednesday to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by a federal immigration officer, has been at the forefront of pushing back against the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security said authorities were conducting an operation when rioters began blocking ICE vehicles. The driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials in what they described as an act of "domestic terrorism."

"Get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he said during a news conference. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt, families are being ripped apart." Frey also called the DHS statement that the shooting happened in self-defense "garbage."

Frey won his third term against the so-called "Mamdani of Minneapolis," Omar Fateh, and was ridiculed for speaking in the native Somali language during his victory speech. The following month, Frey used his retained authority to issue an executive order prohibiting the use of city property, such as parking lots, for immigration operations.

Earlier last year, Frey doubled down on his resistance to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts with a vow that his city will be a "safe haven" for illegal immigrants. In earlier comments, Frey also assured illegals that in line with the city’s "separation ordinance," Minneapolis police would not gather information about people’s immigration status and would not arrest anyone for being in the country illegally.

Frey was sworn in for his third and final term this week. He was reportedly heckled at his swearing-in ceremony by critics for the way police handled two particular domestic violence situations, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

And it wouldn't mark the first time Frey has faced heckling, including from those who shared his political party. For instance, Frey was booed out of a protest following the death of George Floyd after reportedly refusing to back far-left calls to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Go home Jacob, go home," the demonstrators yelled at the mayor, as others booed and chanted, "Shame, shame, shame."

Another video showed Frey being interrogated by protest leaders about whether he would support abolishing or defunding the police. He said at the time that he has "been coming to grips with [his] own brokenness in this situation" and promised to revamp "a systemic racist system."

