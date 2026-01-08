Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Democrats look at defunding ICE, impeaching Noem after Minneapolis shooting

Rep Robin Kelly plans impeachment articles against Kristi Noem following fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Former ICE special agent calls Minnesota shooting 'fundamental battle' between good and evil Video

Former ICE special agent calls Minnesota shooting 'fundamental battle' between good and evil

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and former I.C.E. special agent Tim Miller criticize Minneapolis' 'explosive' environment after a fatal I.C.E.-involved shooting on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Democratic lawmakers are increasingly calling to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well as impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after a federal agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The defunding push is creating problems for lead Democrats, however, as they argued earlier this week that any attempt to defund ICE is off the table. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have emphasized that the Affordable Care Act remains their priority.

Nevertheless, Wednesday's killing of a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis has galvanized ranks of Democrats.

"Certainly everyone in that room, at least on my side, is livid at what happened to this woman," said Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., who has previously called for a government shutdown to defund ICE. "Not just a resident of Minnesota, a U.S. citizen... a 37-year-old White woman, was shot, and then they lied about it."

NOEM UNLOADS ON WALZ OVER ICE RAID CRITICISM: ‘REALLY? YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT TAXPAYER DOLLARS?’

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

"They're disappearing people off the street, and this has nothing to do with citizenship at all, increasingly, in who they're going after," argued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., said Wednesday that she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Noem.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF BLASTS ICE AFTER AGENT SEEN DRAGGING WOMAN THROUGH STREET, KNEELING ON HER BACK

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (Credit: KMSP)

Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (KMSP)

"Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing," Kelly said. "Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good."

While Kelly's effort is more far-fetched, Democrats seeking to throw a wrench in the legislative process over ICE funding could potentially see some success.

AOC speaks at Mamdani rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused ICE of "disappearing" people and targeting more than just noncitizens. (Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

"Democrats cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn't restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency," wrote Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., echoed Murphy's sentiment, saying Congress cannot "keep authorizing money for these illegal killers," going on to call ICE a "rogue force."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

