Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Mayor Jacob Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis,' rejects DHS self-defense statement

Jacob Frey's profanity-laced demand follows woman's death during federal immigration enforcement operation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Angry protesters berate federal agents at Minneapolis shooting scene Video

Angry protesters berate federal agents at Minneapolis shooting scene

Customs and Border Protection leader Greg Bovino appeared at the site of a Minnesota shooting scene, where protesters berated federal agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday told federal immigration authorities to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation. 

The Department of Homeland Security said authorities were conducting an operation when rioters began blocking ICE vehicles. The driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials in what they described as an act of "domestic terrorism."

Jacob Frey

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded the federla immigration authorities leave his city on Wednesday following a fatal shooting.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"Get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he said during a news conference. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt, families are being ripped apart."

Frey also called the DHS statement that the shooting happened in self-defense "garbage."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue