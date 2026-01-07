Mayor Jacob Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis,' rejects DHS self-defense statement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday told federal immigration authorities to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said authorities were conducting an operation when rioters began blocking ICE vehicles. The driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials in what they described as an act of "domestic terrorism."

"Get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he said during a news conference. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt, families are being ripped apart."

Frey also called the DHS statement that the shooting happened in self-defense "garbage."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.