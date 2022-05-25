Minneapolis marks 2 years since George Floyd's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on May 25 outside of Cup Foods on suspicion he was paying with counterfeit money. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while Floyd gasped and tried to tell them that he couldn’t breathe.

His arrest and death were filmed by a bystander and sparked a nationwide racial protest movement and also sparked calls for police reform.

The months of protests also led to widespread rioting, looting, vandalism and several deaths. Damage from the riots is estimated at more than $1 billion.

Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder a little more than a year ago and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and could face 20 to 25 years.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd's rights.

All three former officers were involved in Floyd’s arrest.

This Wednesday, Minneapolis plans to unveil a George Perry Floyd Square street sign at the intersection where he died. The area in front of Cup Foods has been informally called George Floyd Square since his death. Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, will be at the ceremony that precedes a vigil.

Later in the week, a festival and concert will take place at the intersection along with a gathering of families whose loved ones have died at the hands of police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.