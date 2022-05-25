Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd
Published

Minneapolis marks 2 years since George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is serving 22-and-a-half years for George Floyd's murder

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Wednesday marks the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder while in police custody in Minneapolis. 

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on May 25 outside of Cup Foods on suspicion he was paying with counterfeit money. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while Floyd gasped and tried to tell them that he couldn’t breathe. 

The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. 

The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)

His arrest and death were filmed by a bystander and sparked a nationwide racial protest movement and also sparked calls for police reform. 

The months of protests also led to widespread rioting, looting, vandalism and several deaths. Damage from the riots is estimated at more than $1 billion. 

JUDGE ACCEPTS DEREK CHAUVIN PLEA DEAL IN GEORGE FLOYD FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS CASE 

Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder a little more than a year ago and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and could face 20 to 25 years.  

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE ENGAGED IN PATTERN OF RACIAL DISCRIMINATION: STATE INVESTIGATION

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, April 20, 2021. 

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, April 20, 2021.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd's rights.

All three former officers were involved in Floyd’s arrest. 

Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn on June 5, 2020, over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer. 

Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn on June 5, 2020, over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BIDEN TO SIGN POLICE REFORM EXECUTIVE ORDER ON TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF GEORGE FLOYD'S MURDER: REPORTS 

This Wednesday, Minneapolis plans to unveil a George Perry Floyd Square street sign at the intersection where he died. The area in front of Cup Foods has been informally called George Floyd Square since his death. Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, will be at the ceremony that precedes a vigil. 

Later in the week, a festival and concert will take place at the intersection along with a gathering of families whose loved ones have died at the hands of police. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 