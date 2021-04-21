Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden ignores $1B in riot damage while praising George Floyd protesters after Chauvin conviction

President Biden neglected to acknowledge the rioting, looting, arson and worse that reportedly caused more than $1 billion in property damage last year as he praised George Floyd protesters Tuesday following Derek Chauvin's conviction on murder charges.

The president said the protesters demonstrated "in peace and with purpose," a description that applied to the majority of marches in support of justice for Floyd. But Biden made no mention of the rioting that also occurred, although authorities from around the country for months warned that bad actors were exploiting legitimate protests to loot and damage property, commit arson and -- in some cases -- murder.

Despite estimates that only a tiny percentage of protests led to riots, insurance companies reported more than $1 billion in property damage. Factor in overtime for first responders and the total cost surpassed the infamous Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992 as the most expensive in American history.

More than 140 U.S. cities saw repeated protests in the three weeks immediately following Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl who appears to hold a knife during fight, video shows

An Ohio police officer shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday as she attacked two other people with what appeared to be a knife in east Columbus, body camera footage released just hours after the fatal shooting shows.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on a report of someone attempting to stab others at a home.

As soon as police pulled up, a young female can be seen tackling another female to the ground with what appeared to be a knife in her hand. The girl can then be seen charging at another nearby female while raising the apparent knife in the air, at which point the officer fires multiple shots, fatally wounding the attacker.

"She came at them with a knife," the officer can be heard saying as other officers tended to the girl on the ground. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



George W. Bush comments on Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for governor of Texas: ‘It’s a tough business’

George W. Bush sat back in a chair Tuesday and commented on Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for governor of Texas.

"I read that, Matthew, yeah ... " Bush said during an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," when asked about reports that the 51-year-old actor was really considering jumping into politics.

Former first lady Laura Bush also appeared on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

"I tell you this, it’s a tough business," the former president added, referring to politics. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham mocked Democrats on Tuesday night, accusing them of pushing a false narrative that America is a racist country.

"A few hours after the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict was handed down, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the nation – and lied about the nation," the host of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" said.



"That’s the big lie – systemic racism," she continued. "Did Joe Biden always believe the nation was racist to its core? Did he believe this when he and Barack Obama were elected, not once, but twice? Does Joe Biden really believe he presides over a country where law enforcement is essentially a racist killing machine?"

