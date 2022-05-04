Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Judge accepts Derek Chauvin plea deal in George Floyd federal civil rights case

Chauvin to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison in federal case

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea deal. 

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, handling the federal civil rights trial against four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, accepted the terms of Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison, the Associated Press reported. 

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing in Minneapolis. 

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing in Minneapolis.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

