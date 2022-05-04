Judge accepts Derek Chauvin plea deal in George Floyd federal civil rights case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea deal.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, handling the federal civil rights trial against four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, accepted the terms of Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison, the Associated Press reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.