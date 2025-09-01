Minivan plows through crowd at Pennsylvania festival, injuring three people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people, including a child, were injured Monday evening when a minivan plowed into a crowd at a festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

The three-day Kipona festival was ending around 6 p.m. when a woman in a red minivan drove around parked cars and barricades before striking the crowd, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police told a local ABC station.

Police said a child and two adults were injured. Mayor Wanda Williams noted that a 7-year-old boy was listed in critical condition as a result of the incident, the station reported.

The two adults include a man who works for the city and a woman in a wheelchair, though their conditions were not known.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office told the station the driver of the van has since been taken into custody.

Local station FOX 43 reported that police were not aware of any life-threatening injuries.

Just before the crash, police were reportedly clearing the area because the festival was coming to an end. Venders were also packing up after being setup on the road the van barreled down during the chaotic scene.

The Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop posted on Facebook that its staffers witnessed the incident.

"We will be closed tomorrow on Tuesday, September 2nd," the post read. "Members of our staff directly witnessed the tragic accident that happened today at Kipona and need time to process everything. We apologize and appreciate your understanding."

This is a developing story.