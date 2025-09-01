Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania

Minivan plows through crowd at Pennsylvania festival, injuring three people

Driver went around parked cars and barricades at Kipona festival in Harrisburg

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Three people, including a child, were injured Monday evening when a minivan plowed into a crowd at a festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

The three-day Kipona festival was ending around 6 p.m. when a woman in a red minivan drove around parked cars and barricades before striking the crowd, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police told a local ABC station.

Police said a child and two adults were injured. Mayor Wanda Williams noted that a 7-year-old boy was listed in critical condition as a result of the incident, the station reported.

Minivan crashes into festival crowd in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

A minivan crashed into a crowd at a festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Sept. 1, 2025, injuring three people. (Credit: James Corrigan)

The two adults include a man who works for the city and a woman in a wheelchair, though their conditions were not known.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office told the station the driver of the van has since been taken into custody.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania capitol building

A van plowed into a crowd at a festival in the Pennsylvania capitol of Harrisburg on Sept. 1, 2025, injuring three. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Local station FOX 43 reported that police were not aware of any life-threatening injuries.

Just before the crash, police were reportedly clearing the area because the festival was coming to an end. Venders were also packing up after being setup on the road the van barreled down during the chaotic scene.

Police lights

Harrisburg police arrested the driver of a van after she plowed into a crowd as a festival wrapped up on Sept. 1, 2025, injuring three people. (iStock)

The Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop posted on Facebook that its staffers witnessed the incident.

"We will be closed tomorrow on Tuesday, September 2nd," the post read. "Members of our staff directly witnessed the tragic accident that happened today at Kipona and need time to process everything. We apologize and appreciate your understanding."

This is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
