Minivan plows through crowd injuring at least 9 in busy Los Angeles shopping district

A minivan driver plowed into a busy Los Angeles crowd on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least nine people, including several children.

The incident took place in the City of Angels' Fashion District, near Santee Alley, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Aerials show multiple first responders surrounding the van, which appeared to have crashed into a barrier.

Nine victims were reported. Three minors – one 8-year-old boy, one 11-year-old boy and one 17-year-old boy – were transported to the hospital in "fair condition," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four adults, including a 54-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, were also transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The two additional victims, two 23-year-old women, were released in fair condition against medical advice.

"Fire companies remain on scene to handle the minivan, currently static under a collapsed patio," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a notice. "Circumstances of collision [are] unknown."

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for additional information.