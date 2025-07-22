Monster truck wheel detaches during show in Washington, destroying multiple cars in nearby parking lot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Malicious Monster Truck Tour" certainly lived up to its name during a show in Washington over the weekend.

A vehicle parked outside Thunderbird Arena & Stadium in Bremerton was crushed on Sunday after a wheel flew off one of the monster trucks during the show. Video showed the wheel come off the truck before bouncing out of the arena into several parked cars.

The tour released a statement confirming that no one was injured as a result of the incident, but that several cars had sustained damage.

"Motorsports are unpredictable. The truck involved was running industry-standard wheel restraints. Fact is, there is no piece of metal in existence that will always stand up to the forces involved in monster truck competition. We were quickly in contact with both the Kitsap County Fair Board & a fencing company to collaborate on a plan of action to help reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future," the statement read.

"Accidents happen, even unprecedented incidents such as this & we will always do everything we can to help further the safety of this great sport we all love."

The tour released a video on Facebook that showed another angle of the tire coming loose and launching outside the arena. There were no fans sitting in the path of the dislodged wheel.

"Our backflip ramp Camera captured the most dramatic angle of the incident. We wanted to prove we are hiding from nothing & want to be as transparent & open about it as possible."

According to FOX 13, a 6-year-old boy tragically died in 2009 after being struck in the head by debris from a monster truck at a show at the Tacoma Dome in Washington.