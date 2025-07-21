Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

California man accused of ramming car into LA crowd is convicted felon out on parole, police say

Driver who plowed into crowd injuring 36 had at least 11 prior criminal cases

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Driver shot after plowing into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 Video

Driver shot after plowing into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on the driver who plowed into a crowd in Los Angeles, leaving 30 injured, on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

The suspect accused of driving his car through a crowd of people in Los Angeles is a convicted felon who was out on parole, reports said. 

Fernando Ramirez, 29, of San Clemente, is expected to face a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon following early Saturday’s incident, which left 36 injured outside the Vermont Hollywood nightclub. 

Ramirez was convicted of felony battery and sentenced in 2020 for attacking a man outside a Whole Foods grocery store in June 2019, KNBC reported Sunday. He was on parole at the time of Saturday's crash, but it's unclear whether it was in connection with the 2019 attack or another case.

Ramirez has had at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, KNBC reported. In January 2022, he was charged with felony domestic battery and entered a not guilty plea. That case remains open and he also has a pending DUI case, the station added, citing the Orange County District Attorney's Office. 

Car-ramming incident in Los Angeles

Law enforcement investigate the scene where a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people outside the Vermont Hollywood venue in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Lee previously told reporters that the Nissan Versa "became disabled" when the driver plowed into the crowd. Subsequently, the driver was allegedly "pulled out of his vehicle, physically assaulted by the bystanders. And during that altercation, somebody produced a firearm and shot the driver." 

As of Monday morning, police were still searching for the suspected shooter, described as a man with a goatee in a blue Dodgers jacket. 

Driver rams into LA crowd

A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP/Damian Dovarganes)

Lee added that he was aware of reports that the suspect was kicked out of the Vermont Hollywood nightclub, but that he could not confirm whether that was the case. He said it was something the police were "definitely" looking into. 

A line of people — mostly women — were waiting to enter the Vermont Hollywood around 2 a.m. when they were struck by a car that also hit a food vending cart and valet stand, Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen said Saturday. 

At least 36 people were treated for injuries including fractures and lacerations, police said Sunday without providing updates on their conditions.

Police investigate car-ramming outside Los Angeles nightclub

The suspect in the car-ramming incident is a convicted felon who was out on parole, a report said. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred early Saturday morning outside our venue. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Vermont Hollywood management said in a statement. "We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the person responsible for this horrific act is held fully accountable. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders for their swift and compassionate action in assisting those affected." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.