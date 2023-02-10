Expand / Collapse search
Air Force
Published

Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO

Rahn Bass is a retired Army Ranger and husband to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The husband of the Air Force’s top noncommissioned officer fired a warning shot and scared off an intruder who entered a military base with a weapon this week. 

"We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident," Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass said in a press release. "I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen." 

Initial reports only noted that the intruder had been fired on by a base resident, but it wasn’t until later in the week that Rahn Bass, a retired Army first sergeant, was identified as the resident. The intruder remains unidentified. 

A man gained entry to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Washington Monday, reaching the housing area at around 11:30 a.m.

Chief Master Seargent of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and her husband Rahn Bass pictured as part of a 2022 holiday message.  

Chief Master Seargent of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and her husband Rahn Bass pictured as part of a 2022 holiday message.   (CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass official Facebook page)

Rahn Bass shot at the intruder, which stalled him until base security and law enforcement apprehended the man. 

"A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident," Air Force Joint Base Andrews said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital. "No injuries nor property damage reported." 

CMS JoAnne Bass is the senior-most enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force, tasking her with overseeing the morale and welfare of more than 600,000 airmen, including 263,000 active-duty enlisted troops. The 19th person to hold the rank, Bass, who advises the Air Force chief of staff, is the first woman to serve in the role.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass met with troops during a tour of CENTCOM AOR in January 2022, ending a four-day tour to meet with airmen. 

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass met with troops during a tour of CENTCOM AOR in January 2022, ending a four-day tour to meet with airmen.  (CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass official Facebook page)

Social media users criticized the base for staying quiet for hours following the incident, the Air Force Times reported. 

Officials have not revealed the man’s motive for entering the base, but an investigation remains ongoing. 

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. speak before the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in January 2022. 

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. speak before the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in January 2022.  (CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass official Facebook page)

The base has had a few breaches in the last two years, including a man who gained entry in February 2021 and gained access to a C-40 before he was caught. 

The base, which is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, identified three points of security failure throughout that incident: "human error" by a gate security guard, a gap in a fence designed to restrict access to the flight line and open access allowing the intruder to walk on and off a parked airplane. 

Chief Master Seargent of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and her husband, Retired Army First Ranger Rahn Bass, in a post shared to commemorate National Spouse Day. 

Chief Master Seargent of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and her husband, Retired Army First Ranger Rahn Bass, in a post shared to commemorate National Spouse Day.  (CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass official Facebook page)

Perhaps the most egregious incident occurred in March 2022, when a 17-year-old male with a gun drove onto the base after ignoring commands to stop at the main gate. 

U.S. presidents use Joint Base Andrews as their chief departure point for trips, including President Biden's weekend trips to his homes in Delaware. 

