Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO

The husband of the Air Force’s top noncommissioned officer fired a warning shot and scared off an intruder who entered a military base with a weapon this week.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident," Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass said in a press release. "I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen."

Initial reports only noted that the intruder had been fired on by a base resident, but it wasn’t until later in the week that Rahn Bass, a retired Army first sergeant, was identified as the resident. The intruder remains unidentified.

A man gained entry to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Washington Monday, reaching the housing area at around 11:30 a.m.

CHINESE SPY FLIGHT RECOVERY OPERATIONS TO BE SUSPENDED DUE TO WEATHER

Rahn Bass shot at the intruder, which stalled him until base security and law enforcement apprehended the man.

"A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident," Air Force Joint Base Andrews said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital. "No injuries nor property damage reported."

US LAUNCHES UNARMED ICBM INTO PACIFIC OCEAN AMID CHINA, NORTH KOREA TENSIONS

CMS JoAnne Bass is the senior-most enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force, tasking her with overseeing the morale and welfare of more than 600,000 airmen, including 263,000 active-duty enlisted troops. The 19th person to hold the rank, Bass, who advises the Air Force chief of staff, is the first woman to serve in the role.

Social media users criticized the base for staying quiet for hours following the incident, the Air Force Times reported.

GEORGIA SOLDIER DIES AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY DURING FLIGHT TO CALIFORNIA TRAINING CENTER

Officials have not revealed the man’s motive for entering the base, but an investigation remains ongoing.

The base has had a few breaches in the last two years, including a man who gained entry in February 2021 and gained access to a C-40 before he was caught.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SPENDING FOR VETERANS' EDUCATION, MENTAL HEALTH

The base, which is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, identified three points of security failure throughout that incident: "human error" by a gate security guard, a gap in a fence designed to restrict access to the flight line and open access allowing the intruder to walk on and off a parked airplane.

Perhaps the most egregious incident occurred in March 2022, when a 17-year-old male with a gun drove onto the base after ignoring commands to stop at the main gate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. presidents use Joint Base Andrews as their chief departure point for trips, including President Biden's weekend trips to his homes in Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.