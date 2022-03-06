Joint Base Andrews placed on lockdown after vehicle drives through security checkpoint; 1 suspect at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland's Joint Base Andrews was placed on lockdown Sunday after a vehicle – with at least one armed individual inside – plowed through the security checkpoint at the base, officials said.

The vehicle was stopped after the 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers at the main gate of the base around 9 p.m. At least two people fled the vehicle, and one of them was apprehended.

"We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired," Joint Base Andrews wrote on Facebook.

The whereabouts of the other suspect are unknown at this time, the base said, adding that there was not an active shooter situation. The main gate remained closed as of Sunday evening, the base added.

The incident occurred after Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had just taken off from the base in Marine Two, wrote NPR’s White House correspondent Scott Detrow on Twitter.

Harris and several cabinet members had landed at the base following a trip to Selma, Alabama, to mark the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," Detrow tweeted.

The cabinet members are either off the base or safe, tweeted Zeke Miller, a White House reporter from the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the White House pool that traveled with President Biden over the weekend is still stuck at the base, wrote Los Angeles Times reporter Nolan D. McCaskill.

Detrow and another reporter were in a shuttle van that was being held because of the situation at the base, Detrow wrote.

"Guards stopped the shuttle reporters take from the terminal," Detrow added. "They had rifles out and searched our van."

A soldier who searched Detrow told him there was a confirmed armed individual but that no shots were fired.

Despite reports circulating online, Park Police were not involved in the incident, Sgt. Thomas Twiname told Fox News.

This is a developing story.