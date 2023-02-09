Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia soldier dies after suffering medical emergency during flight to California training center

Pfc. Kaleb Franklin's unit was on the way to the National Training Center

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A 26-year-old private in the U.S. Army died after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight to the National Training Center in California this week. 

Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was an information technology specialist assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. 

Pfc. Kaleb Franklin, 26, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency during a flight. 

Pfc. Kaleb Franklin, 26, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency during a flight.  (Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield)

"Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the Family," Col. Ethan Diven said in a statement. "Our first priority is supporting them as well as the Soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade."

Franklin's medical emergency began mid-flight on Tuesday afternoon and the air crew diverted to Amarillo, Texas

Emergency medical personnel transferred him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death has not been determined. 

FILE PHOTO: Members of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division train during a live fire exercise in Fort Stewart, Georgia. 

FILE PHOTO: Members of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division train during a live fire exercise in Fort Stewart, Georgia.  (Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

Franklin was stationed at Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army post in southeast Georgia. His unit was on the way to California's Mojave Desert for upcoming exercises at the National Training Center. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest