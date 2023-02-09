Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers announces additional spending for veterans' education, mental health

The WI Democrat will release his full spending plan to the Legislature on Feb. 15

Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, the governor's office announced Thursday.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS LIKELY TO SUGGEST SALES TAX INCREASE

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers unveiled expanded spending for veterans' programs as part of his latest budget proposal.

Evers is set to release his full 2023-25 spending plan to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 15. The Legislature's finance committee will spend the spring revising the document before sending it back to the full Senate and Assembly for approval. From there the budget goes back to Evers, who can rewrite it to his liking with his partial veto powers.

WI GOV. TONY EVERS PROPOSES TAX CUTS FOR MIDDLE CLASS, 20% OF SALES TAX REVENUE TO HELP FUND LOCAL COMMUNITIES

The governor's office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million annually for county and tribal veterans services offices; nearly $3 million to help University of Wisconsin System campuses provide services for veterans and military personnel; and $250,000 to help provide dogs to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The proposed budget also would relax eligibility requirements for property tax credits for veterans and surviving spouses. The move would provide an additional $43.2 million in tax relief for claimants over the next two years, according to the governor's office. The spending plan also would expand those property tax credits to renters, providing another $10 million in tax relief, the governor's office said.

